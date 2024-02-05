If not Austin Reaves, who could be the centerpiece of a potential Lakers trade package for Dejounte Murray?

It feels as though Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to each other forever, especially with the trade deadline coming right up on Thursday. For some, it is just a matter of time before a deal sending the two-way weapon to Tinseltown would get done. And if that's to happen, many speculate that Austin Reaves would be part of the package the Hawks are going to get in return.

Not so fast, if you ask Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The popular NBA insider even said that he would be surprised if the Lakers parted ways with Reaves in order to acquire Murray.

“Rob Pelinka’s going to keep trying, I know he’ll keep working until Thursday and I think there's still conversations to be had on Dejounte Murray. I think there's a price point for LA and I think they’re going to wait and see. They don’t want to put Austin Reaves in a deal,” Wojnarowski said in a recent The Woj Pod episode.

“Atlanta’s asked for Austin Reaves. I would be shocked if Austin Reaves was in a Dejounte Murray deal, I just don’t see it. Really in any deal for them given who’s available out there,” Wojnarowski added.

Will the Lakers pull off a Dejounte Murray trade before deadline?

Considering how much knowledge Woj has about the inner workings of potential NBA trades, it appears that the chances of the Lakers sending Reaves to the Hawks for Murray are slim to none. Then again, anything can still happen between today and Thursday's deadline, so it's still definitely worth keeping an eye out on the Lakers and the Hawks on the Dejounte Murray trade front.