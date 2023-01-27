The Orlando Magic’s tank job is going very well. Young players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner look great and the team is in a good position to draft another great, young player. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, they could

The Magic are making some of their key players available in trades, including young center Mo Bamba, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris and Terrence Ross are also available.

“The Magic are welcoming trade inquiries for Mo Bamba, Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton ahead of the deadline, league sources say,” writes Stein. “Ross is a player, sources say, rival teams are monitoring as a potential buyout candidate if no trade materializes.”

With Jonathan Isaac finally back in the lineup, the Magic have more of a roster crunch with their young players. Sending out the youngsters and veterans who don’t have long futures with the team makes plenty of sense.

Bamba could be seen as a valuable player in trade conversations. The has been on the trade block for a while despite re-signing with the Magic this past offseason. He averages 7.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 39.0 percent from deep and providing good defense.

Harris and Ross are veterans that could serve as depth options on playoff teams. They may not both garner enough trade interest to be moved, so the Magic may have to end up buying out their contracts if they want to move on. Expect Orlando’s roster to look different after the Feb. 9 trade deadline.