Kyrie Irving isn't just meeting with the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns in free agency.

Once the player movement period officially tips off at 3:00 p.m. (PT), the eight-time All-Star will also take free agent pitches from the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, according to Bill Reiter of CBS Sports.

Here are the teams that Kyrie Irving will meet with today once free agency begins: 👉 Mavs

👉 Suns

👉 Heat

👉 Rockets

👉 Lakers

👉 Clippers (via @sportsreiter) pic.twitter.com/XwY55iih1M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2023

Dallas can offer more money and years than any other suitor in the Irving sweepstakes, and were reportedly favorites to sign him before news of the 31-year-old's plans to meet with Phoenix broke on Friday.

The Heat, Rockets, Lakers and Clippers have all been connected to other star point guards this offseason as trade and free agency rumors swirl, too. Miami is still waiting out Damian Lillard, while both the Rockets and Lakers are interested in signing Fred VanVleet. The Clippers, meanwhile, are favorites to land James Harden after his stunning opt-in and trade request from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.

It remains to be seen just how serious Irving's threat of leaving Dallas in free agency really is. Like the Brooklyn Nets before them, the Mavericks would surely prefer to extend Irving below his maximum salary, on a multi-year deal that includes a team option or partial/full guarantees—the same negotiating tactic that ultimately led to Irving requesting a trade from Brooklyn at the deadline.

There's conflicting intel about Miami's meeting with Kyrie Irving, by the way, as Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports the Heat will not be pitching him on the first day of free agency.