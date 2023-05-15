Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Since Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was seen with with what appeared to be a firearm on Instagram Live again recently, the expectation has been that he will face a lengthy suspension as a result, and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium backed up that notion in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“The league, there’s concern around the Grizzlies, AJ, that they’re going to come down hard on Ja Morant and that this is gonna be potentially a serious suspension,” Charania said, via The Pat McAfee Show.

"The Grizzlies believe that the league is gonna come down hard on Ja Morant.. This is potentially going to be a long term suspension" ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nK2RVfIka9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 15, 2023

The Grizzlies have suspended Morant from offseason activities, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver will provide the final punishment.

“It’s going to eventually come from Adam Silver,” Charania said, via The Pat McAfee Show. “The Grizzlies, initially have already suspended him as I have reported, they suspended him essentially indefinitely right. They’re not playing right now, there’s nothing to suspend him for as far as games. But all team activities, he’s been suspended for this offseason as of right now, and the rest will be up to the league. It’ll be Adam Silver, they’re going to go through their own investigation, their own review process. Last time it took several days, about a week plus for this investigation, so I would expect a similar investigation.”

The first time around, Morant was suspended for eight games. Charania’s report echoes an initial report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Adrian Wojnarowski believes Morant is facing a significant suspension to start the 2023-2024 season.

.@wojespn speaks on Ja Morant after his latest video: "I think Ja Morant is facing a lengthy, a significant suspension to start next season if indeed that was a firearm in his hand in that video. … I don't think Adam Silver is going to take this one lightly." pic.twitter.com/gCBhTIgep8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 15, 2023

For the Grizzlies, this will be the top news item to monitor this offseason.