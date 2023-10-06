New York Knicks power forward Julius Randle is looking to expand upon what was a strong 2022-23 campaign. Randle earned himself a second career All-Star selection and helped lead the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs, where they eventually bowed out to the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat.

However, it appears that the Knicks could potentially be looking to move on from the power forward.

Recently, it was revealed that Randle had switched agencies from CAA to WME. Some are speculating that this could be a sign of a potential trade to come.

“That’s something that some people around the League have suggested to me, is a potential trade situation to look out for,” per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Of course, this is all pure speculation at this point. A player switching agencies alone is not enough to sound the trade alarm. However, it's worth at least considering the return the Knicks could potentially get for Julius Randle should he become available.

Although he has been a great regular season performer for the Knicks, Randle has flamed out in both of his New York playoff performances, most recently against the Heat this past spring. Should the Knicks end up pursuing a more high-profile star in the near future, Randle might be the odd man out in terms of clearing cap space.

Still, right now the Knicks' focus is on their upcoming 2023-24 season, which tips off on October 25 against the Boston Celtics. That game is slated to begin at 7:30 PM ET.