It looks like the Houston Rockets are ready in case James Harden opts to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers instead of returning to H-Town.

Harden has long been linked with a potential return to the Rockets; however, recent reports have claimed that he is still torn whether he'll stay in Philly or rejoin Houston where he became a superstar. There have also been talks that Harden is simply using his former team as a “negotiating ploy” to force the Sixers to pay him more money.

Amid the uncertainties surrounding Harden, the Rockets are said to have a Plan B should they end up failing to recruit the scoring guard. And that backup option? Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

“I have also heard that the Rockets, in the event that they are unable to lure Harden away from Philadelphia and back to Houston, plan to weigh a run at Dallas' Kyrie Irving,” NBA insider Marc Stein wrote on Substack.

Pursuing Kyrie Irving might be a good option for the Rockets. Aside from the fact that the transition won't be difficult for him since he's already in Texas, he's also younger compared to James Harden and is still in his prime years.

Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 60 games with the Brooklyn Nets and Mavs last season, so there's no denying he can still contribute significantly to any team.

The problem for the Rockets, however, is they are facing tough competition from the Mavs. The Los Angeles Lakers could also be interested in him, though it remains to be seen if the Purple and Gold can actually make a bid for his services.

For now, Houston fans can only wait and see how their free agency will pan out. If they can't get Harden or Irving, they will definitely need to pivot quickly.