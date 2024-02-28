Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his Dubs have found a way to turn around the squad's fortunes in recent weeks, despite Sunday's loss to the Denver Nuggets. Kerr has seemed to find balance in a Warriors rotation that features a somewhat eclectic mix of weathered veterans and unseasoned young players, which has certainly presented a challenge for the coach who took over for the team prior to the 2014-15 season.
Recently, Steve Kerr signed a short-term extension that will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league, taking him up through the 2025-26 season.
However, NBA insider Marc Stein believes that Kerr will remain with the franchise far beyond that point.
“The short-term nature of it puts he and Stephen Curry on the same contractual path,” said Stein, per Warriors on NBCS on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “…Don't be surprised if Steve Kerr wants to keep coaching even beyond that. I find it remarkable that this is year ten for him with a team that, four championships, that raises the expectations to a level… the Warriors face expectations and circumstances that are really unique to them.”
Indeed, the emotions of the Warriors' fanbase seem to rise and fall dramatically with every win and loss, especially for those who first joined the fanbase during the team's dynastic run during the 2010s. In any case, Kerr certainly will have a challenge this season leading what is objectively a flawed Warriors roster into real championship contention.