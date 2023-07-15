The Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks discussed a three-team trade that would have sent Indiana guard T.J. McConnell to the Suns, Phoenix guard Cameron Payne to the Knicks and New York wing Evan Fournier to the Pacers along with draft compensation, according to HoopsHype.

Reporter Michael Scotto did not clarify why the reported talks broke down. He said if the trade happened, the Knicks would have created a traded player exception of over $19 million.

Each team is looking to make moves to finalize its respective roster for the 2023-24 season. Payne, who has played the last three-and-a-half seasons with the Suns, has been viewed recently as a player they could trade. He backed Chris Paul, who was traded to the Washington Wizards and then Golden State Warriors this offseason, at point guard the last three years.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McConnell played 75 games last season for the Pacers and scored a career-best 8.7 points per game while also reaching his best 3-point percentage (44.1) in his career. He could be a Phoenix could value from a defensive standpoint, given the Suns will have a new identity under coach Frank Vogel. Payne is viewed as an offensive weapon who can increase pace but is a bit more limited defensively.

After he set the Knicks' single-season record for made 3-pointers, Fournier surprisingly fell out of the team's rotation this past season. He played just 27 games and averaged 6.1 points, his second-fewest total of his career.

Scotto also reported some remaining free agency rumors, including that the Dallas Mavericks have interest in forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Jones Jr.