The Golden State Warriors have dealt with a string of injuries lately, but they could be getting healthier sooner rather than later. At least that's what the latest rumors suggest regarding Chris Paul's injury.

Although the veteran point guard is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Paul was seen participating in the pregame shoot-around, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. If that's the case, he could be on the verge of returning to the Warriors' lineup.

“Chris Paul is in Los Angeles this morning going through a normal pregame shooting routine. Out this afternoon vs Clippers but appears to be getting close to a return.”

This is much better news for Golden State. They could really use Paul in the lineup again. He helps facilitate the ball well and he can still find the open man like he always has. This season, Chris Paul is averaging 8.9 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. He's playing fewer minutes than usual but is as efficient as ever.

With that said, this speculation doesn't necessarily mean anything. At the very least, it could just mean that Chris Paul was simply shooting-around with his teammates. It's not something that technically clarifies his injury status right now. So, the Warriors will still have to be patient for his return.

Golden State takes on the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. A win puts them at .500 with a 10-10 record. A loss could send the Warriors down the rankings in the Western Conference. Look for more updates regarding Chris Paul, as he'll continue to be monitored for several days.