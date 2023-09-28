So, the Milwaukee Bucks just traded for Damian Lillard. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday is now on the Portland Trail Blazers. But he won't be a Blazer for long. Which team does he end up on next? Are the Golden State Warriors in the mix to trade for the five-time All-Defensive guard?

There were plenty of moving parts during Wednesday's blockbuster trade that finally ended the Lillard trade saga that dragged on for months. Milwaukee swung big and now features a fearsome pairing with Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks. As for Holiday, the Blazers should ship him out of RIP City in no time. Well, before the 2023-24 regular rolls along.

Several teams have already reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the two-time All-Star. The Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat are just some of the Eastern Conference squads that could land the biggest fish that emerged from the Lillard trade. But here's a funny thought. Could the Warriors sneakily swoop in and acquire Holiday?

Let's take a look at how Golden State can get Jrue Holiday from the Blazers with totally unrealistic trade offers following the Damian Lillard blockbuster.

Warriors trade offer/s for Jrue Holiday

NBA Twitter blew up when the Warriors acquired long-time nemesis Chris Paul earlier in the offseason. Perhaps they could drop another bomb by flipping CP3 for Jrue Holiday. Here are two iterations of potential Warriors deals that could work to acquire Jrue Holiday.

Package 1:

Golden State Warriors receive: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Chris Paul, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, 2027 top-10 protected 1st round pick, two 2nd round picks

Package 2:

Golden State Warriors receive: Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Chris Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, 2027 lottery protected 1st round pick, 2025 2nd round pick

The deals will obviously be centered around Paul, with the variables coming into which young players they give up in the package. At the end of the day, this will be up to the Warriors' willingness to which of their young studs they are willing to let go to bring in Holiday.

Why acquiring Holiday makes sense for the Warriors

If the Golden State Warriors are somehow able to pull this deal off, there is good reason to believe their chances of winning another championship increases once again. The fit with Chris Paul still looks questionable, though Draymond Green and some others from the Warriors organization believe they can make it work. Paul thrives in more pick-and-roll settings, while the Warriors are one of the teams who run the least pick-and-rolls (3rd to the last in frequency, per NBA.com).

Meanwhile, Holiday has proven that he can thrive offensively both on-the-ball and off-the-ball. He can play the role of facilitator while Steph Curry and Klay Thompson work around the court to find open looks. Holiday is also capable of creating and calling his own number when needed. At the same time, he can also play off-ball. So, he is a more versatile option when it comes to the offensive end of the floor.

Obviously, the biggest asset Holiday will bring to the Warriors is his defense. He will be a major upgrade defensively over Paul and will give them a little bit more size on the perimeter. The Warriors will obviously still be undersized. But just imagine a defensive trio of Holiday, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green. That would be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

It's clear that Holiday's fit with the Dubs is much better than Paul's, which makes this deal worth considering for Golden State.

Why the deals makes sense for the Blazers

The deals may seem unrealistic to some, but there could be a world where Portland agrees to one of them. Chris Paul is essentially on the final year of his current deal, as his contract next season is non-guaranteed. The Blazers also acquire young players in both packages along with some draft capital.

In the first deal, they land Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski along with a 1st round pick and two 2nd rounders. The two young players fit Portland's timeline now that they are committed to building around Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons. Moody could complement the Portland's new guard duo well as a 3-and-D wing who learned how to play under Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. Meanwhile, Podziemski is also another strong prospect who had a standout season with Santa Clara (19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.8 APG).

The second deal may be more favorable for Portland given Jonathan Kuminga's intriguing upside. While it has taken a while for the former G-League Ignite standout to figure it out, Kuminga has showcased potential to become a legitimate two-way force in the NBA. The kid has electrified The Bay Area crowd with his high-flying antics and his insane athleticism. Imagine him and Scoot Henderson just flying all over the place for Portland. Those two could become one of the most exciting guard-wing tandems in the NBA for years to come.

The real question is, are the Warriors even willing to trade Kuminga? His upside may just be too much to give up, especially for an aging guard in Holiday. Still, Holiday gives Golden State a better chance to win a championship and maximize the prime of Stephen Curry.