Life goes on, and sometimes rather quickly. After officially splitting with franchise great Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors could be on the verge of acquiring his de facto replacement.

They “are in serious talks” to land veteran guard Buddy Hield in a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. With one of the NBA's most prolific 3-point shooters now heading to the Dallas Mavericks, the Dubs seem determined to add another.

Replicating the individual contributions or emotional resonance of Thompson is something the organization knows it cannot do, but acquiring a sharpshooter like Hield can possibly fill the void left by the most recent version of No. 11. Or, he can at least fill a big part of it.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star shot 38.6 percent from distance last season during his time with the Sixers and Indiana Pacers while also scoring 12.1 points per contest. Hield's reliability would also be key for a Warriors squad that gets bit by the injury and suspension bugs on occasion. He has played in at least 70 games every season of his eight-year career and reached 80 six times.

The 3-point shot is an integral component of Golden State's attack, so pairing the greatest shooter the game has ever known in Steph Curry with another respected perimeter threat is naturally a top priority on this team's offseason to-do list. Hield finished 15th with 219 made 3-point field goals in 2023-24 (Thompson ranked fourth with 268).

Considering the moves the Warriors' front office has recently completed, the addition of Buddy Hield could actually give them a more balanced roster entering next season.

Warriors looking to stay relevant in the West

Although Golden State is currently undergoing a major adjustment period following the departure of four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, it is not wasting time sulking. The team prepared for his exit and is now responding accordingly.

In the last day and a half, the Warriors have said goodbye to one of the most impactful players to ever wear the uniform, waived future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and landed valuable supporting cast members De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson. It is already an eventful offseason that could be made even more intriguing by a Hield acquisition.

As long as Curry and Draymond Green remain on the squad, the goal must be to contend for a Western Conference crown, a task that feels more grueling than it has been in quite a while. Jonathan Kuminga achieved significant growth last season and rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis look like potential draft-day steals. The pieces could be in place for an unexpected revival.

And despite his struggles with the 76ers, Buddy Hield could be a key part of some Bay Area bedlam. An incomparable era of Warriors basketball is officially over, but this franchise still cannot be ignored.