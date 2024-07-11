The time has come for NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. All 30 teams from around the league have assembled their rosters for this summer's showcase, as many organizations are searching for that next impactful talent they can lean on during the 2024-25 season. Plenty of talent has set their NBA foundation in Summer League, and we should expect nothing less this year with Houston Rockets wing Cam Whitmore heading back to Sin City after claiming the 2023 NBA Summer League MVP award.

Whitmore ended up being one of the unexpected stars of Summer League last year, resulting in him becoming a key part of his team's rotation late in the year. You just never know who is going to rise to the occasion in a city that is known for its shows and bright lights.

Aside from Whitmore, here are several other names to keep an eye on ahead of the start of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which begins on Friday, July 12.

Cam Whitmore – Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets ended up having a very deep Summer League roster last year, highlighted by Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson, whom the organization drafted fourth overall. Tari Eason was another name many had their eyes on after a standout rookie year in Houston. However, it was Whitmore that really stole the show, averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game in six total Summer League contests. As a result, he took home the Summer League MVP honors.

Whitmore put together a really solid rookie campaign for the Rockets, providing valuable depth behind Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green on the wing. Despite spending the first portion of the season in the NBA G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Whitmore made the most of his opportunities when he was called up early in 2024. In a total of 27 games, the rookie forward averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor.

Big things are expected from Whitmore heading into his second season, as the Rockets will lean on him for immediate production off their bench. While it is unknown if he will play in every Summer League game in Las Vegas, Whitmore highlights the Rockets' roster heading into the showcase. If he can continue to build on his defensive abilities, the second-year forward is going to make a big impact in H-Town.

Noah Clowney – Brooklyn Nets

There is a big opportunity for Noah Clowney to establish himself as one of the key members of the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming season. Sean Marks and the Nets' front office have decided to take the organization in a different direction, trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and fielding offers for both Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason. Although Nic Claxton is staying in Brooklyn, Clowney is going to enter the 2024-25 season with the opportunity to potentially take over the starting power forward position, creating what could be an elite defensive duo with Claxton.

This past year was a learning experience for Clowney. In his first NBA season, he spent a lot of time working on his overall game with the Long Island Nets in the G League, where he averaged 17.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 19 games. Overall, this Summer League is going to be very important for Clowney and the Nets as a whole. Both Jalen Wilson and Dariq Whitehead are two other names to keep tabs on in Brooklyn, but Clowney is the recent 21st overall pick in 2023 that is primed to take a step forward in his sophomore season.

Clowney possesses the length and the two-way instincts to be the next big thing in Brooklyn. This opportunity in front of him, which starts with NBA Summer League, is vital for the immediate growth of the Nets.

Anthony Black – Orlando Magic

The 2023-24 NBA season was magical for the Orlando Magic. Of course, the pun is intended here!

Aside from finishing as one of the best defensive teams in the league, the Magic won 47 games for the first time in over a decade. Dwight Howard was leading the team the last time Orlando achieved this feat. Jamahl Mosley has really been great on the sidelines for this young Magic team, and they are primed for more growth with the addition of two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Even with their core being established, the Magic continue to develop recent first round draft picks, like Anthony Black. After being selected sixth overall last summer, the 20-year-old guard is a player Mosley and his staff are very high on moving forward. Black is an all-around playmaker who has shown flashes of his overall scoring abilities off the dribble.

This summer will be key for Black in terms of his two-way development, as the Magic will lean on him in Summer League to lead the team as their point guard. With Markelle Fultz's status with the team being uncertain, there is an immediate path to Black increasing his minutes and production during the 2024-25 season with the Magic if he can put things together in Las Vegas.

Ricky Council IV – Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in the midst of retooling their roster around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in order to make a real title push in the Eastern Conference. As a result, Philly added Paul George, Andre Drummond, and Eric Gordon in free agency, while also retaining Kelly Oubre Jr. on the perimeter. There are minutes open on the Sixers' bench, and Ricky Council IV has already started to make his case for an increased role this summer.

Unlike most teams who will begin their Summer League in Las Vegas, the 76ers got a head start on things by partaking in the Salt Lake Summer League over the last week. Council has been a standout for the Sixers, averaging 18.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1 percent from three-point range in three games. Aside from looking stronger on the court compared to his rookie season, Council has seemed to learn a lot from both Kyle Lowry and Maxey.

Whether it is taking his opponents one-on-one or looking to attack off the ball by cutting to the rim, Council has a high IQ on the offensive end of the floor, which makes him an interesting player to watch in Philadelphia.

Julian Strawther – Denver Nuggets

With Caldwell-Pope going to Orlando, the Denver Nuggets are going to have to turn to their youth. Christin Braun and Peyton Watson will both see their roles increase during the 2024-25 season, much like they did last season. Another player that the Nuggets are going to turn to is second-year swingman Julian Strawther.

The Nuggets drafted Strawther 29th overall last year, yet he barely played in 50 total appearances. One of the reasons why Denver has a lot of belief in Strawther is due to his flexibility to play with and without the ball on offense. At Gonzaga, Strawther was known for his playmaking and shooting abilities as a wing who could bring the ball up the floor. Over the last year, the Nuggets have been working with Strawther so he can become a serviceable option behind Jamal Murray.

What happens in Summer League for Strawther will be very telling as to what direction the Nuggets go this offseason. After all, they are still in the mix for Russell Westbrook, who appears to be departing Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Craig Porter Jr. – Cleveland Cavaliers

This is a very underrated pick to be the breakout star of Summer League, especially since Craig Porter Jr. may have had the most experience out of any of the players on this list. Porter entered the league last season as nothing more than a two-way player who was going to be spending time in the G League. Ultimately, Porter ended up playing in 51 total games due to injuries to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, and others during the regular season.

In February, the 24-year-old signed a standard contract with the Cavaliers, and he remains under contract with them heading into Summer League. Overall, Porter ended up putting together some really solid performances as a rookie who wasn't expected to see anything more than garbage time at the end of real NBA games. His passing and playmaking abilities are what make him a potential breakout star in Summer League this year.

Kris Murray – Portland Trail Blazers

Kris Murray, the twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, is a player the Portland Trail Blazers are banking on taking a step forward heading into his second year. Overall, the 2023-24 season was a slight disappointment for the 23rd overall pick, as he was never really able to establish himself as a key part of Chauncey Billups' nightly rotations until injuries occurred. In 62 games, Murray averaged just 6.2 points per game while shooting 26.8 percent from deep.

This is going to be a big summer for Murray, especially after the Blazers drafted Donovan Clingan and traded for Deni Avdija. If Portland holds onto veteran forward Jerami Grant, who has heard his name come up in some offseason rumors, it will be hard to envision where Murray fits into the fold unless he proves to be the Blazers' best player in Summer League.

Offensively, Murray will need to prove himself this summer. The Blazers have some talent on their Summer League roster, but the eyes of their front office will be on Murray and whether or not he has done enough to earn more playing time.