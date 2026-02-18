Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball was recently involved in a car accident in Uptown. The released video shows Ball's Hummer hitting a car as both were driving through an intersection. The car Ball hit immediately stopped, the driver got out, and walked over to the Hornets' guard to see if he was okay.

It's not certain who was at fault for the accident, but it looks like both parties are safe.

Witnesses told local news that the sedan was traveling east on Trade Street, while Ball was traveling west. He tried to take a left on the one-way, which is how the collision happened. Witnesses also claimed that when Ball got out of the Hummer, he got into a Lamorghini. Both the Hummer and the sedan were towed away.

Ball has received criticism over the past few years for his driving. There have been several videos posted of him leaving the Spectrum Center and driving fast.

The Hornets are set to play the Houston Rockets on Thursday at home, and as of now, it doesn't seem like Ball will be on the injury report because of anything due to the accident.

Over the past few weeks, the Hornets have been one of the hottest teams in the league and have climbed the Eastern Conference standings after sitting outside the Play-In at one point. They are now the ninth seed, and they have enough time to make up ground in the standings if they continue to play how they have.