The New Orleans Pelicans (13-39) and Charlotte Hornets (23-28), two franchises that will forever share a connection, are heading in completely different trajectories right now. The former is locked in the Western Conference basement with the Sacramento Kings and does not own a 2026 first-round draft pick, while the latter boasts a promising young core and is currently riding a seven-game winning streak. With little options to attain relevance, the Pels desperately need Zion Williamson to soar into superstardom.

Well, he certainly ascended during Tuesday's game against the Hornets. Facing grim circumstances, the two-time All-Star drove hard to the rim and dunked over Charlotte center Moussa Diabate with about three and a half minutes left in the contest. He was unable to finish the 3-point play on the free throw line, and New Orleans ultimately lost, 102-95, but Williamson's superb feat of power and athleticism is still encouraging to witness.

Zion Williamson with the POSTER over Moussa Diabate plus the foul 😤pic.twitter.com/scBdu7789x — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 2, 2026

The former No. 1 overall draft pick is physically able to attack the basket with authority. He is prioritizing his fitness and has stayed mostly healthy since returning from an abductor strain on Dec. 14. The Pelicans just need him to dominate more often.

Williamson scored just 14 points on 5-of-13 shooting to go with 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes. He was also 4-of-9 from the charity stripe. Trey Murphy III notched a game-high 27 points on 50 percent shooting, but New Orleans could have used more production from its franchise cornerstone. Again, he is the team's best chance of becoming competitive again.

While the numbers are definitely solid — averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists entering Tuesday's road matchup — there are too many occasions when Zion Williamson is underwhelming on offense. Posters are nice, but what fans really want is wins.

Obviously, the burden does not fall entirely on his shoulders. The 25-year-old forward is still a highly productive player. Can he reach the next level, though? A Wednesday night face-off with the Milwaukee Bucks (18-29), a squad that has its own problems, could be an ideal opportunity for Williamson to erupt.