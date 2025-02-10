The Charlotte Hornets are more than halfway through another brutal NBA campaign as copious injuries and abysmal shooting continue to decimate this franchise. One of the lone moments of ecstasy was supposed to come in the form of a LaMelo Ball All-Star selection.

The fans voted for it, but their efforts came up short. On Monday, they watched another opportunity for the young point guard to represent his team in San Francisco slip away.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young as an All-Star Game replacement for the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ball is none too pleased.

The 23-year-old made his frustrations known with an Instagram Story that is not safe for work (NSFW). He posted a video featuring many purple demon emojis while NBA Youngboy's “F**k Da Industry” played, via The Big Lead. Message received, loud and clear.

Is Hornets PG LaMelo Ball justified in feeling disrespected?

Ball believes he is being unfairly overlooked for his efforts during the 2024-25 campaign, which include 28.0 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals through 32 games. The 2021 Rookie of the Year's inefficient 41.6 field-goal percentage, 3.7 turnovers, and inability to stay on the court along with the Hornets' 13-37 record obviously sunk his chances.

Young had plenty of drawbacks as well, though. Despite notching 23.5 points and an NBA-leading 11.4 assists per contest, he is shooting 40.9 percent from the field and has committed a league-worst 230 turnovers. But Young has only missed four games thus far.

While debates circle around these two talents, Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey arguably had an even stronger case to pitch Adam Silver. He has the edge over both players when it comes to scoring and shooting and ranks second in the NBA with steals per game (1.9). So there is a distinct possibility that LaMelo Ball was not even the next name on the commish's list.

Do not tell that to No. 1 or Hornets fans, though. Charlotte just began a nine-game road trip and does not head back to the Spectrum Center until March 1, but when the team does return home, expect fans to flood Ball with applause.

Although he will have to wait at least another season before participating in his second career All-Star Game, his revenge tour might commence now. Ball is bound to have a chip on his shoulder when the Hornets square off with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.