The Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Josh Giddey is on the injury report alongside Coby White, with both players listed as questionable. Giddey is dealing with a left hamstring injury, while White has a right calf injury after going for 14 points against the Heat in their first of three consecutive matchups between these two teams. Here's everything we know about Josh Giddey's injury and his playing status vs. the Heat.

Josh Giddey injury status vs. Heat

Given that Josh Giddey is questionable on the injury report, it's difficult to predict if he'll be in uniform Saturday night. Giddey has been a fixture on the injury report these days, missing the Bulls' second night of a back-to-back. He was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat.

This should be a big-time matchup between the Bulls and Heat as part of a mini mid-season best-of-3 series, following the rescheduling of a January 8 game that was postponed due to condensation on the United Center's court. The floor was deemed unplayable.

Giddey finished with 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting, seven assists, and four rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers. Since his return from the left hamstring injury that forced him to miss Wednesday's game, his production has fluctuated. Giddey went from scoring 21 points on 7-of-13 attempts in a 120-115 win against the Timberwolves to scoring four points on 1-for-6 shooting in a 114-111 loss to the Celtics.

He's averaging career-highs in points (18.6), assists (8.8), and rebounds (8.6) for the Bulls this season. Is Josh Giddey playing tonight vs. the Heat? The answer is maybe.

Bulls injury report

Zach Collins — Out — Right 1st toe sprain

Noa Essengue — Out — Left shoulder surgery

Josh Giddey — Questionable — Left hamstring injury management

Tre Jones — Out — Left hamstring strain

Emmanuel Miller — Questionable — Illness; migraine

Jalen Smith — Questionable — Right calf tightness

Nikola Vucevic — Doubtful — Rest

Coby White — Questionable — Right calf injury management

Heat injury report

Tyler Herro — Out — Right costochondral injury to the ribs

Kasparas Jakucionis — Available — Left ankle inflammation

Jamie Jaquez Jr. — Available — Left knee sprain

Pelle Larsson — Available — Left 3rd mallet finger

Davion Mitchell — Doubtful — Left shoulder sprain

Norman Powell — Out — Personal reasons

Dru Smith — Available — Left ankle soreness

Kel'el Ware — Available — Right hamstring strain

Andrew Wiggins — Available — Left hamstring tightness