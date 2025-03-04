The Chicago Bulls have a big game on Tuesday night as they will be hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are in first place in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls have been struggling as of late, and they are looking to turn things around as they look to make a push to the postseason. However, it won't be easy as the Bulls are dealing with a number of injuries to key players right now.

Playing against the Cavaliers is difficult when your team is at full strength, but the Bulls will be far from it on Tuesday night. The Bulls already have two starters that are out, and their other three starting guards are all on the injury report as well.

Lonzo Ball: Questionable

Lonzo Ball is questionable ahead of Tuesday night's matchup with the Cavaliers as he is dealing with a right wrist sprain. Ball did not play on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.

So far on the season, Ball is averaging 22.2 minutes per game. He is also averaging 7.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game.

Josh Giddey: Questionable

Josh Giddey is also questionable for this game as he is battling a right quad contusion. He did play on Sunday in the loss against the Pacers, but there is a chance that he doesn't go on Tuesday. Giddey has emerged as one of the top players on this Bulls team as he is averaging 13.2 PPG this season.

Coby White: Probable

It sounds like Coby White is going to be good to go on Tuesday night, but there is a chance that he doesn't play as he is dealing with a left thumb sprain. White had 26 points on Sunday against the Pacers, and he is averaging 18.3 PPG so far this season.

All three starting guards are on the injury report for the Bulls, but it doesn't end there. Kevin Huerter is also questionable as he is dealing with a right knee sprain. He did not play on Sunday in the loss against Indiana.

The Bulls will be without Nikola Vucevic once again as he continues to battle a right calf sprain. Vucevic has not played since a loss against the Phoenix Suns on February 22nd. He isn't expected to miss a lot of time, and hopefully the Bulls get him back soon.

Lastly, the Bulls will also be without Ayo Dosunmu, who has started in 26 out of the 46 games that he has played in this year. Dosunmu is out for the rest of the season as he is having season-ending shoulder surgery.

The Bulls and the Cavaliers will tip at 7:00 CT from the United Center in Chicago, and the game will be airing on local networks. The Cavaliers are currently favored by 12.5 points.