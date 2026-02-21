The Chicago Bulls received some unfortunate news before their Saturday game against the Detroit Pistons. Jaden Ivey, who was originally listed as questionable, will not be playing due to a knee injury. Additionally, Zach Collins, out with a ligament toe injury, will not be playing again.

But it goes beyond that.

On Saturday, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints confirmed that Ivey and Collins will be out for a prolonged period.

Ivey will be re-evaluated within two weeks. Meanwhile, Collins will undergo surgery, therefore ending his season.

The Bulls say Jaden Ivey will be re-evaluated in two weeks after being diagnosed with left knee soreness. Zach Collins will undergo season-ending surgery on his right toe. pic.twitter.com/BICG5veNOq — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) February 21, 2026

The Bulls are 24-32 and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. On Thursday, they lost their first post-All-Star break game to the Toronto Raptors 110-101. Meanwhile, they will face a Pistons team that is 41-13, the best team in the Eastern Conference. Also, the Bulls will play the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Ivey came to Chicago as part of a three-way trade with the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves. A deal that would send Kevin Huerter to Detroit. Ivey has played 4 games with the Bulls and is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds.

Also, Ivey is recovering from a recent knee surgery that delayed his season debut with Detroit.

Meanwhile, Collins hasn't played a game since Dec. 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that game, he had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds as Chicago lost 112-103.

Since then, Collins has missed a total of 26 games and a full month. Overall, he has played in 10 games this season and finishes averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He also finishes shooting 57.8% from the field.