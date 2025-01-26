The Chicago Bulls fell at home on Saturday night against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers. Both the Bulls and 76ers are having subpar seasons so far, and it was Philadelphia that came out on top in a back-and-forth affair. Chicago and Philadelphia traded leads throughout the game, but the 76ers pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 109-97 win.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Bulls held an 85-80 lead, but they only scored 12 points in the final 11:29 of the game. The difference in the game was the turnover issue that plagued Chicago.

“Certainly ill-advised, careless; we don’t have a great enough margin — most teams don’t — to give up 25 points off turnovers,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after the game, according to an article from NBA.com. “Some of it to me is just careless. Doing stuff that’s not there. We get into the lane and then realize — tonight was of an example of it — we have a hard time finishing at the basket. Certainly you want to get there because it’s a high percentage shot. But there are times where we’re getting there and there is such a collapsing of the defense and we are in the air. When you are in the air it’s really difficult to make plays from there. There are so many times we can be in the paint, playing off two feet, stopping and turning and pivoting and finding guys open, and then when we do we get caught in the air we try to make plays in the air and that’s not a good thing for our team; we’ve got to be way more fundamental.”

The Bulls turned it over 20 times in the game compared to the 76ers having just 10. Philadelphia scored 25 points off turnovers compared to the Bulls' 11. In a game that the 76ers won by 12, that was the difference.

With the win, the 76ers are now 17-27 and they are one game back of the Bulls for 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago is currently 19-27.

The Bulls will look to get back on track on Monday night at home against the Denver Nuggets.