ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers -Bulls prediction and pick.

In a Saturday night showdown at the United Center, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Chicago Bulls in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with 26.4 PPG, while Zach LaVine counters for the Bulls, averaging 24.0 PPG. Both teams are struggling this season, making this game a potential turning point. The 76ers have been hampered by injuries, with Joel Embiid playing sparingly. The Bulls have been inconsistent, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. With both teams hungry for a win, expect an intense battle that could go either way in what promises to be a competitive contest.

Here are the 76ers-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 76ers-Bulls Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Chicago Bulls: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Philadelphia 76ers are poised to snap their four-game road losing streak as they face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday. Despite their current record, the 76ers have shown flashes of brilliance this season and are primed for a turnaround. The team's dynamic offense, led by the explosive Tyrese Maxey, who's averaging an impressive 26.4 points per game, gives them a significant edge over the Bulls' defense. Philadelphia's ability to stretch the floor and create mismatches will likely prove too much for Chicago's inconsistent defensive schemes to handle.

Furthermore, the 76ers' recent struggles may have served as a wake-up call, motivating them to elevate their game against a beatable Bulls team. Chicago's reliance on Zach LaVine (24.0 PPG) and Nikola Vucevic (20.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG) for offensive production makes them predictable and easier to game plan against. The 76ers' coaching staff, known for their strategic acumen, will likely devise a defensive strategy to contain these key players, forcing the Bulls' secondary scorers to step up. With Philadelphia's superior depth and the potential for a breakout performance from their supporting cast, the 76ers are well-positioned to exploit Chicago's weaknesses and secure a crucial road victory. This game could mark the beginning of a resurgence for Philadelphia as they look to climb back into playoff contention in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are primed to secure a victory against the struggling Philadelphia 76ers in their upcoming matchup at the United Center on Saturday. The Bulls' recent performance, highlighted by their impressive win against the Los Angeles Clippers, showcases their potential when firing on all cylinders. Zach LaVine's stellar form, evidenced by his 15-point third-quarter outburst against the Clippers, coupled with his recent return from injury, bodes well for Chicago's offensive firepower. Additionally, the Bulls' dynamic duo of LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, who have a 14-16 record when playing together this season, are poised to exploit the 76ers' defensive vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, the Bulls' home-court advantage at the United Center will play a crucial role in this contest. With the 76ers aiming to end a four-game road losing streak, Chicago's energized crowd will undoubtedly provide an extra boost to the home team. The Bulls' balanced scoring attack, featuring LaVine (24.0 PPG), Vucevic (20.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG), and the emerging Coby White (18.2 PPG), presents a multifaceted challenge for Philadelphia's defense. Given the 76ers' current struggles and the Bulls' recent momentum, Chicago is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and secure a much-needed victory, potentially igniting a turnaround in their season.

Final 76ers-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday, promises to be an intriguing matchup. Despite their struggling records, both teams have shown flashes of potential this season. The Bulls' home-court advantage could play a crucial role, as they look to capitalize on the 76ers' four-game road losing streak. Key to this contest will be the performance of star players Zach LaVine (24.0 PPG) for the Bulls and Tyrese Maxey (26.4 PPG) for the 76ers. Chicago's balanced scoring attack, featuring LaVine, Nikola Vucevic (20.3 PPG, 10.4 RPG), and Coby White (18.2 PPG), could prove challenging for Philadelphia's defense. However, the 76ers' ability to stretch the floor and create mismatches may test the Bulls' inconsistent defensive schemes. Given the Bulls' recent momentum and the 76ers' road struggles, Chicago appears to have a slight edge. Expect a closely contested game with the Bulls potentially securing the ATS victory.

Final 76ers-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Chicago Bulls -3.5 (-112), 228.5 (-110)