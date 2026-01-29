Earlier this week, Chicago Bulls guard Matas Buzelis rejected an invitation to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. A move that may come as a surprise to some because of his lineage of viral dunks this season.

However, it was a decision wholeheartedly welcomed by head coach Billy Donovan, per Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times.

“It was obviously his decision; I wasn’t involved,” Donovan said.

Overall, Donovan has been noticing a change in Buzelis's approach to the game. As a result, he appreciates his growth and the sense of responsibility that comes with it.

“I do know from this standpoint just being around him, physically and mentally it’s been a lot on him this year”, Donovan said.

“I don’t think any different from any player. It’s just his age, the role change, the responsibility change, all that stuff. I give him credit that he’s got to make decisions that he feels are best for him going forward.”

Buzelis, 21, is in his second full season with the Bulls. He's averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds. On Wednesday, Buzelis scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Chicago's 113-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Overall, he has become a vital presence in the Bulls' offense as a starter. His run-and-gun style of play has done wonders for him, especially playing alongside Josh Giddey.

Earlier in the season, Donovan said that Buzelis has “not arrived” in reference to his talent and maturation aligning.

Last year, Buzelis competed in the Slam Dunk Contest, but didn't make it past the first round.

However, he will be competing in his second straight NBA Rising Stars game on Feb.13. The NBA All-Star Weekend is Feb. 13 to 15 in Los Angeles.