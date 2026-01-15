On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls avenged their 119-113 defeat to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. They fought tooth and nail to defeat the Utah Jazz at home 128-126.

A significant factor was the performance of their 35-year-old big man, Nikola Vucevic. Not only did he finish with a season high of 35 points, but he found himself at the right place at the right time, Bulls on CHSN.

With 4.1 seconds left in the game, Vucevic received the ball thanks to two big saves by Isaac Okoro and Tre Jones. Coby White missed a three-point attempt, and Okoro saved it inbounds along the baseline to find Jones. Then, Jones was off balance and quickly dished it to Vucevic for the basket to break the 126-126 tie.

Something about Chicago athletes and throwing dimes with the game on the line…🥶 pic.twitter.com/Wqdz9zxMsh — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) January 15, 2026

Afterwards, Bulls' head coach Billy Donovan heaped a ton of praise on Vucevic for his work ethic, particularly coming off a physical game on the road against Houston.

“He feels a deep responsibility to do his job, regardless of where he's at physically,” Donovan said. “Now, I'm not saying anybody's gonna put him in harm's way, but if he's not feeling great, he's gonna find a way to get himself ready to go play. I have such admiration and respect for that. “

Billy Donovan celebrates Nikola Vucevic’s work ethic following the Bulls 126-124 win over the Jazz in which Vooch hit the game winning shot. pic.twitter.com/A8UPaHItuS — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) January 15, 2026

Vucevic has played in 38 games and is averaging 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds. With the victory, the Bulls are 19-21 and will face the Brooklyn Nets at home on Sunday.

At least on three different occasions during this season, it was “Vooch” who was clutch. On Nov. 4, it was Vucevic who hit the game-winning three-pointer to cap off a 24-point comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-111.

Then on Nov. 19, Vucevic converted on another game-winning long ball on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers, 122-121. After that, Vucevic hit his third game-winning three-pointer against the lowly Washington Wizards on Nov. 22. 121-120.

When the Bulls are in a jam, it is Vooch who carries them to victory in dramatic fashion. At this point, they are fortunate to have him.