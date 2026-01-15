There is a glimmer of hope for the Chicago Bulls as it relates to Josh Giddey. Giddey is currently out with a hamstring injury.

On Wednesday, head coach Billy Donovan shared a status report on Giddey's recovery before the game against the Utah Jazz, per Drew Stevens of The Bigs Media. Essentially, Donovan said that Giddey has progressed “really, really well”. As a result, he has been cleared to ramp up his recovery.

Altogether, Donovan said that it would take at least a week to see where Giddey is at. The Bulls are 18-21 and are coming off a 119-113 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Giddey has played in 30 games and is averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, Giddey is in the throes of his first season after signing a four-year, $100 million deal over the summer. Therefore, establishing him as the player the Bulls are looking to build around for the future.

This year, Giddey has shown up and shown out. He has seven triple-doubles to his name and now has 25 in total in his career.

On Dec.28, Giddey injured his hamstring during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished the game with 18 minutes played and 11 points. Since then, Giddey has missed nine games.

Injuries have taken their toll on Chicago all season long. Coby White, who's been battling calf problems, was cleared to play on Wednesday against the Jazz. Julian Phillips is out with a right wrist sprain, and Zach Collins remains out with a toe injury.