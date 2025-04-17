The Chicago Bulls had a special visitor in the house on Wednesday night as Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams came to the United Center to see the Bulls take on the Miami Heat in the NBA play-in tournament. Bulls fans didn't get the result that they were hoping for as the Heat got the win, but Williams was great to the fans all night long. At one point, he even launched a signed football into the crowd.

One lucky fan came down with that football and left the game with a souvenir. Caleb Williams just finished up his rookie season with the Bears, and he showed a lot of promise. Fans in the Windy City are excited about the future for the Bears as the team hired Ben Johnson to be the next head coach this offseason. The future of the Bulls? That's a different story.

Bulls are done after play-in loss to Heat

Caleb Williams was drafted by the Bears with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they got the pick because of a very bad season. Bulls fans have been wanting to see the team tank to try and get the first overall pick as well, but it hasn't happened. Instead, the team is stuck in an awkard middle ground that has resulted in three straight play-in tournament exits.

The Bulls hosted the Heat on Monday night in a win-or-go-home game at the United Center, and for the third year in a row, the Heat ended Chicago's season. Miami got out to a quick start as they took an early double-digit lead, and the game was essentially over by halftime.

After trailing by 24 points at the break, the Bulls did play better in the third quarter to trim the deficit down to 13. The Heat tightended up in the fourth quarter, however, and they cruised to a 19-point victory. It was a disappointing way for the Bulls to end another disappointing season.

The Bulls are now done, and another upsetting year is in the books. But look on the bright side, Chicago fans. Football season is right aorund the corner, and year two of the Caleb Williams era should be exciting.