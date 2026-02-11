On Monday, the Chicago Bulls lost their fifth straight game to the Brooklyn Nets 123-115. Though the Bulls lost again, one of their newest players, Collin Sexton, went viral for giving the middle finger towards the rim after draining a free throw.

The following day, the NBA hit him with a $35,000 fine, per ClutchPoints. Nevertheless, Sexton finished the game with 21 points along with five rebounds. At the free throw line, he was 6-for-8.

The NBA has fined Collin Sexton $35,000 for giving the middle finger to the hoop after a free-throw attempt during Bulls-Nets last night. https://t.co/Yo3OGt8HMB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2026

With the loss, the Bulls are now 24-30 with one more game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday before the All-Star weekend. The Bulls are still adjusting to a new roster following the seven trades they made last week during the NBA Trade Deadline.

Article Continues Below

Sexton came to the Bulls via the Charlotte Hornets as part of a trade that sent Coby White to Charlotte. At this point, Sexton is averaging 14.4 points per game and shooting 48.2% from the field.

In his first game with Chicago, Sexton scored 17 points, dished out four assists, and grabbed three rebounds in Chicago's 136-120 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Also, he was a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Sexton also went viral inadvertently during the Nets game, courtesy of teammate Matas Buzelis. Buzelis leaped over Sexton going up for a block during the first quarter. Sexton is just one of the now too many guards that Chicago has at their disposal post-Trade Deadline.

Additionally, Sexton, 27, was brought on to primarily score. The Bulls will be back at home on February 19 to take on the Toronto Raptors.