The Chicago Bulls do look different following the seven trades, but one constant they have left is Matas Buzelis. On Monday, the Bulls hit the road to play the Brooklyn Nets.

In the first quarter, Buzelis showcased his extraordinary hops, per ClutchPoints. While pushing the ball in transition, Terance Mann of the Nets went up for the shot, but Matas leaped over teammate Collin Sexton to block the shot.

Matas Buzelis jumped OVER Colin Sexton for the block 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bOIpl8pGQA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 10, 2026

Throughout this season, Buzelis has risen, no pun intended, to the occasion when it comes to his jumping abilities. That is especially true of his captivating dunks, which have gone viral. However, Buzelis decided not to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest this weekend in Los Angeles. Instead, Buzelis will be playing in the NBA Rising Stars game featuring rookie and sophomore players.

Article Continues Below

Currently, the Bulls are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and are 24-29. On Saturday, they lost to the Denver Nuggets 136-120 at home. Buzelis is in his sophomore season in Chicago. At this point, he is still adjusting to the departures of his former teammates due to trades. They include Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter, and Kevin Huerter.

Sexton is one of the newbies in Chicago who came from the Charlotte Hornets as part of the trade that sent away Coby White to Charlotte. He, along with Anfernee Simons, Jaden Ivey, Nick Richards, Rob Dillingham, Guerschon Yabusele, and Leonard Miller, make up the new players.

This year, Buzelis is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.