On Saturday, Derrick Rose will receive his flowers when the Chicago Bulls retire his No.1 jersey—placing him amongst the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and Jerry Sloan.

In the meantime, he is keeping track of his former team. On Wednesday, Rose shared what he thought the Bulls need to become a contender, per 670 The Score.

Specifically, he said that the Bulls need a big name.

“You need a star,” Rose said. “You need a superstar to come change certain things.”

Derrick Rose on the current Bulls: "You need a star. You need a superstar to come change certain things." YouTube: https://t.co/IIKiUSTVdg Podcast: https://t.co/D0cGGtiehD pic.twitter.com/tU8VqbbW8s — 670 The Score (@thescorechicago) January 21, 2026

Currently, the Bulls are 20-22 and are ranked 9th in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, they will play the Boston Celtics on Derrick Rose Day. The jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the conclusion of the game at the United Center.

Meanwhile, Chicago is pulling out all the stops in anticipation of the ceremony, even with bad weather approaching.

Article Continues Below

Derrick Rose knows what it means to be a superstar

However, despite having Coby White, Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey, they lack a marquee big-name player. Lately, with the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaching, rumors have circulated about the Chicago Bulls acquiring a big-name player.

Among the names floated around have been Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, and Ja Morant. However, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Chicago is really gunning for any of them.

Nevertheless, Rose remains resolute in that position. He should know, because he was that big name. In 2011, Rose won the MVP Award and led the Bulls to a 62-20 record, the best in the East.

Although they lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, he put Chicago back on the map in the post-Jordan era. Obviously, Chicago has a long way to go before being considered a legitimate playoff contender.

Rose was that last superstar player, and it's hard to fill those shoes. The Bulls have that chance but need to take it.