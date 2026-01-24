The stars are aligning in Chicago as the Bulls prepare to honor Derrick Rose properly with the retirement of his jersey. It will come to fruition at the conclusion of the Bulls' game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

Beforehand, Rose made sure to give props to the very city that raised him, per Chicago Sports Network. In an exclusive interview with K.C. Johnson, Rose said that the city is a part of who he is.

“It's me.” he said. “I am the city. It's so much courage you got to show just being here.”

On October 4, 1988, Rose was born in Englewood, a neighborhood in Chicago. From there, he grew up during the height of the great Bulls dynasty of the 1990s, featuring Michael Jordan. Eventually, Rose attended the prestigious Simeon Academy on the south side.

He became a sensation and wore the No.25 in honor of the late Ben Wilson, an honor bestowed upon the best player at Simeon. Afterwards, he attended the University of Memphis.

In 2008, Rose was drafted by the Bulls, and the following year was named NBA Rookie of the Year. Three years later, he was on top of the world.

He was named the NBA MVP and led the Bulls to a 62-20 record. However, they lost to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Nevertheless, Rose helped the Bulls become a hot commodity again.

Later on, injuries diminished his ability, leaving many with a feeling of what could have been.

To this day, he remains a beloved figure in Chicago. Altogether, Rose will have his jersey retired alongside Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan, and Bob Love.