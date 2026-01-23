All systems are a go for the Chicago Bulls to properly honor Derrick Rose. On Saturday, after the game against the Boston Celtics, the former MVP guard will get his flowers as his jersey will be retired. Already, the reality is really starting to sink in for Rose.

On Friday, building anticipation for the ceremony, Rose spoke movingly about the event by recognizing all those who got him to where he is, per NBA on ESPN.

“It means a lot… The fans, the coaches, my family members that went to games, the fans that travel in town, from overseas, or different states. It’s all for us so I appreciate it,”

It means a lot… The fans, the coaches, my family members that went to games, the fans that travel in town, from overseas, or different states. It’s all for us so I appreciate it,” Bulls legend Derrick Rose on his jersey retirement in Chicago tomorrow 🌹🙌pic.twitter.com/s7VTELuYVx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 23, 2026

In fact, Rose was able to get a glimpse of his banner the day before, per Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated. A video on the Bulls' social media page captures the process of making the banner. Rose's mother offers loving words, as do those at his alma mater, Simeon Academy.

Article Continues Below

Then, Rose gets a look at the banner. In fact, he will be alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan, and Bob Love as a Bulls player to have his jersey retired.

“I'm going up with them guys and just being a part of something that is bigger than me,” Rose can be heard saying. “Every teammate. Every fan. We are up there now. I felt like I gave my all. I felt like I competed against everybody the game way, which was extremely hard. It all played out extremely well where my peers respected the way that I played.”

Already, Rose is meeting fans where they are in the lead-up to the ceremony. Recently, he started a pop-up flower shop to give out special roses to fans.

Rose played in Chicago from 2008-2016.