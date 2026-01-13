There's arguably no athlete that Chicago Bulls' fans will claim as their own quite like the youngest NBA MVP ever in Derrick Rose. After winning a unanimous “Rookie of the Year” in 2009, Rose's career was at center stage given his youth growing up in Chicago. After playing his last game for the Bulls in 2016, Rose and Adidas will return his signature AdiZero Rose 1 sneakers in a Chicago-exclusive release coming soon.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Derrick Rose first signed to Adidas in 2012 following his MVP season, immediately becoming the marquee point guard and face of the brand's growing basketball line. The massive 13-year deal included a slate of signature sneaker models, 11 of which were released under the numbered “Rose” series.

Returning for the first time, Adidas will retro release the original AdiZero Rose 1, the shoe that started it all for Derrick Rose. Fans have been searching for pairs over the years and Adidas will finally drop an updated version with modern specs and materials.

AdiZero Rose 1 retro release

Article Continues Below

Derrick Rose's adidas Adizero Rose 1 retro drops exclusively at Foot Locker in Chicago 🌹

🗓️ January 17th

💰 $130 Learn more >> https://t.co/vN0m4dnHJH pic.twitter.com/66D0r3uj5A — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 12, 2026

As “D. Rose Day” and #1's jersey retirement ceremony loom, Foot Locker and adidas are teaming up for an activation in Chicago 🎯 “The biggest D. Rose fans” will be able to reserve the Rose 1 ahead of its 01/17 return 🌹 More info: https://t.co/qUYHcB28Zm pic.twitter.com/vFMZVX7TSK — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) January 2, 2026

The shoe comes complete with the original Adidas midsole and outsole technology of 2012, along with the primarily Black/Red colorway worn by Rose during his time with the Bulls. The leather contstruction, along with the ankle collar strap will all reign true to the original release. We see an added detail with the Rose graphic on the insole, a nod to all the true D-Rose fans in the Chicago area.

The AdiZero Rose 1 retro will release January 17, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $130. The pair will release in Chicago Foot Locker locations exclusively, pending a wider release. Don't miss your chance to won a piece of Derrick Rose history!