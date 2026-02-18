The Chicago Bulls had a busy trade deadline, sending Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics and Kevin Huerter to the Detroit Pistons, among other moves. The Bulls are currently on pace to make the play-in tournament for a fourth consecutive season.

Josh Giddey has been in and out of the lineup in recent weeks as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury, and on Wednesday, the team got a positive update on his status for their game vs Toronto Raptors on Thursday, which is their first game back from the All-Star break.

“Josh Giddey said he practiced fully and expects to play Thursday,” reported KC Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson also provided an update on head coach Billy Donovan, who is mourning the recent passing of his father.

“Wes Unseld Jr., who is coaching in Billy Donovan’s absence after the passing of Donovan’s father, said Jalen Smith is back as well. Unseld Jr. will coach Thursday vs. Raptors,” reported Johnson, who added that Donovan will be back with the team on Friday.

“We wish the best for his family and offer our condolences,” Unseld Jr. said.

The Bulls have been on a roller coaster ride throughout this season, racing out of the gates to a 5-0 start before crashlanding back on Earth, and teetering around the .500 mark ever since.

Giddey is one of the primary building blocks for the Bulls, turning himself into a nightly triple double threat with his unique skillset, and also improving his three-point shooting this year, an area that was largely viewed as a weakness for the former lottery pick.

The Bulls will hope that new trade acquisitions like Anfernee Simons will continue to establish themselves as reliable contributors in the Windy City moving forward.

Chicago will tip off their game against the Raptors on Thursday at 8:00 pm ET.