Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey's last nine games has been significant. Significant to the point he joined other guards in NBA history.

Giddey has been playing at a high level for the Bulls since Feb. 20. He is averaging 23.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He has shooting splits of 52.2% from the field, including 52.5% from beyond the arc.

The list of guards producing 22 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, and nine or more assists over a 9-game span in a single season are as follows: Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Luka Doncic, Fat Lever, Michael Jordan, James Harden, and now Giddey.

How Josh Giddey, Bulls played against Pacers

Josh Giddey and the Bulls cruised to a 121-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

The game started close, seeing both teams even at 27 points apiece after the first quarter. The Bulls then exploded with 40 points in the second quarter and never looked back for the rest of the night.

Giddey finished with a stat line of 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a block. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. Coby White came next with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Kevin Huerter put up 13 points and four rebounds, while Nikola Vucevic provided 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago improved to 27-38 on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, possessing a play-in spot.

Following Monday's win over the Pacers, marking their third straight, the Bulls will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Brooklyn Nets on March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.