The 2024-25 season is shaping up to be another one lost to mediocrity for the Chicago Bulls. They were once again on the receiving end of a loss on Wednesday night, this time suffering a 121-117 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers. This latest loss sends them to 23-36 on the year. Nonetheless, the team has an eye on the future, and it must be very promising for the Bulls to witness Josh Giddey return to his stat-sheet stuffing ways.

Giddey, despite the loss to the Clippers, had himself another excellent game. He put up 21 points, eight rebounds, and 12 assists while shooting an excellent 8-14 from the field and 4-4 from beyond the arc. And in notching another double-double, Giddey cemented his place in Bulls franchise history.

As pointed out by the official ClutchPoints account on X (formerly Twitter), Giddey became just the third guard in Bulls history to record four consecutive double-doubles with at least 20 points, joining Clem Haskins and Michael Jordan. Haskins' contributions for the Bulls may be lost to history considering that he played just three seasons for the team from 1967 to 1970, but being in the same company as Jordan has got to be vindicating for both Giddey and the Bulls.

There were plenty of fans and analysts who criticized the Bulls after all they could get in a trade for Alex Caruso was Giddey straight up — failing to get at least one first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder. But Giddey is only 22 years of age, and he has plenty of room for growth. And when he gets an opportunity to be a featured player in a team's offense, he has shown that he is capable of consistently putting up excellent stat lines.

Giddey's stock may have done nothing but fall since the start of the 2023-24 campaign, but it looks like he's getting back on track for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey is a new man for the Bulls after the All-Star break

Ever since the games resumed following the All-Star break, Josh Giddey has come out with a purpose for the Bulls. He's been red-hot from beyond the arc throughout this four-game span, going 14-18 from deep and silencing his critics in the process.

It's not as if Giddey is putting up empty stats; despite being shorthanded, the Bulls have been playing good basketball, suffering close losses to teams with playoff aspirations such as the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Clippers while blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers in their home turf.