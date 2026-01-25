https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/2015265774303138027

Afterward, Huerter spoke to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network about that moment and invoked Rose's name.

“I was thinking about doing the celebration of D Rose falling into teammates,” he said. He was referring to Rose's celebration after hitting the game-winning shot in Game 3 of the 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

https://twitter.com/CHSN_Bulls/status/2015265513715138990

Article Continues Below

With the win, the Bulls are now over .500 for the first time in two months at 23-22. Altogether, Huerter finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds. He's averaged 11.8 points per game and played in 40 total. It was Coby White who led the way with 22 points, along with five three-pointers and seven assists. All in all, eight Chicago players scored in double figures.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Jalen Smith scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Matas Buzelis finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Isaac Okoro added 12 points and two rebounds.