The Chicago Bulls have listed guard Lonzo Ball as questionable with a right wrist sprain ahead of their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The game will open Chicago’s brief two-game road trip as the team continues its late-season push for positioning in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

Ball has missed the Bulls’ last 17 games, most recently sitting out Friday’s 118-113 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Rookie Matas Buzelis recorded his first career double-double in that contest with 12 points and 12 rebounds, helping the Bulls improve to 35-42 on the season.

Prior to Friday’s game, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported that Ball had participated fully in the team’s morning shootaround and was trending toward a return, pending final medical clearance. However, Ball was ultimately held out for a 17th consecutive game. Sunday’s matchup now presents another opportunity for the 27-year-old to rejoin the rotation, potentially on a minutes restriction if cleared.

Ball last appeared in a game on February 28 during the Bulls' 125-115 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors. In that outing, he posted 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting four-of-10 from the field across 34 minutes.

With Play-In spot secured, Bulls eye higher seed vs. Hornets as Lonzo Ball nears return

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) passes as he is defended b y Charlotte Hornets guard Vasa Micic (22) during the second half at the Spectrum Center.
© Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Related Chicago Bulls NewsArticle continues below
Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) moves the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Dalano Banton (5) during the first half at United Center.
Bulls’ Billy Donovan applauds Matas Buzelis’ mindset after first career double-double
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at United Center.
Bulls’ Billy Donovan breaks down Josh Giddey’s major leap in 2025
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) reacts during a game against the Toronto Raptors at the United Center.
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball trending toward injury return vs. Blazers

The former No. 2 overall pick has appeared in 35 games this season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. His 2023-24 campaign marks a return to action after missing the previous two seasons due to ongoing knee issues.

Despite Ball’s extended absence, the Bulls have managed to maintain momentum, going 11-6 over the last 17 games. With their Play-In Tournament berth already secured, Chicago will now look to improve its positioning in the final stretch of the regular season.

The Bulls are currently tied with the Miami Heat (35-42) for the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and sit 1.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Atlanta Hawks (36-40). Finishing in the eighth seed would give Chicago two chances to advance to the playoffs through the Play-In format, whereas a ninth or tenth seed would require back-to-back wins.

After facing the Hornets (19-58) on Sunday, the Bulls will head to Cleveland for a matchup against the top-seeded Cavaliers (62-15) on Tuesday night. Chicago will then return home for a pivotal contest against the Heat on Wednesday. The Bulls have won both previous meetings against Miami this season, including a 114-109 victory on March 8 led by Josh Giddey’s triple-double performance of 26 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.

With the postseason approaching, the potential return of Ball could offer the Bulls a timely boost in backcourt depth and defense. The Bulls will continue to monitor his status ahead of Sunday’s 1:00 p.m. ET tip-off in Charlotte.