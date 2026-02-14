Chicago native Matas Buzelis is on the up and up. The sophomore guard for the Chicago Bulls just took part in the Rising Stars Game on Friday to kick off the NBA All-Star Weekend. In the process, Buzelis has All-Star aspirations for the long haul.

That desire to go far could be attributed to seeing Derrick Rose getting his jersey retired by the Bulls. During All-Star weekend, Buzelis reflected upon the ceremony and what it meant to him, per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“It really put more motivation into my mind,” Buzelis said.

Bulls forward Matas Buzelis shares what seeing Derrick Rose's jersey retirement meant to him. For more NBA All-Star Weekend coverage: https://t.co/j3RPgmlH7e pic.twitter.com/pbmW5bmRXu — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) February 14, 2026

Rose had his jersey retired after the Bulls' game against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 24. He is one of four other Chicago players to have the honor. The others were Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan, and Bob Love.

Currently, Buzelis is at a point where he is cultivating his own identity. Certainly, he is still adjusting to a new dynamic after the Bulls traded away seven players during the Trade Deadline. Those players included Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, and Nikola Vucevic, all of whom were instrumental in mentoring Buzelis in his rookie year.

Right now, the Bulls are 24-31 and are in the middle of a six-game losing streak. Also, they have lost 9 out of their last 10 games.

Currently, Buzelis is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Buzelis had attended Hinsdale Central High School in the Chicago suburb of Hinsdale for his first and second years.

Rose is a native of Englewood. The NBA All-Star Weekend concludes with the All-Star Game on Sunday.

Afterward, the Bulls will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 19, against the Toronto Raptors.