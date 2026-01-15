Yes, the Chicago Bulls lost to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, 119-113. Plus, they were on the receiving end of Kevin Durant's wrath. However, the Bulls were fortunate that Tre Jones came ready play.

Altogether, Jones was on fire. He had 34 points, seven assists, 11-for-12 from the field, and 5-for-6 from the three-point line. In the process, Jones officially secured an effective FG percentage of 112.5%, the highest mark in Bulls history in 30 years, per Justin Kubatko of Statitudes.

Before Jones, Zach LaVine previously held the record at 102.6%.

Tre Jones was 🔥 last night:✅ 34 PTS✅ 7 AST✅ 11-12 FG✅ 5-6 3PHe recorded an effective FG percentage of 112.5%, the highest such figure in Chicago Bulls history in a 30-point game. The previous mark of 102.6% was held by Zach LaVine.Read, share, subscribe ⬇️open.substack.com/pub/statitud… — Justin Kubatko (@statitudes.com) 2026-01-14T13:24:53.387Z

As a result of the loss, the Bulls now stand at 18-21. On Wednesday, they are back home taking on the Utah Jazz. Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. Altogether, he has played in 33 games total.

Last June, Chicago signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract. Jones arrived in Chicago last February from the San Antonio Spurs as part of the three-way trade that sent LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Along with Jones, Kevin Huerter came to Chicago from Sacramento.

In a big way, Jones was brought in for his defensive prowess on a team not known for its defense. Throughout his career, Jones developed a reputation for being a scrappy defensive player known for intercepting passing lanes, generating steals, and being quick overall.

In 2020, Jones was drafted by the Spurs coming out of Duke after he was named the ACC Player of the Year. He played for the Spurs from 2020 to 2025. In his first season in Chicago, Jones played in 18 games and averaged 11.5 points per game.