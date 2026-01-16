The Chicago Bulls visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. Kevin Huerter is on the injury report, listed as probable. He is dealing with tightness in his right hip after playing 19 minutes and scoring 10 points in the Bulls' 126-124 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Here is everything we need to know about Kevin Huerter's injury and playing status vs the Nets.

Kevin Huerter's injury status vs. Nets

Given Kevin Huerter's probable status, there is a chance he'll suit up. Huerter has been a fixture on the injury report these days, but much of the time it's been on and off. In early December, Huerter was placed on the injured list due to an adductor issue.

The Bulls will look to build off their win on Wednesday as they face the Nets on Friday on the road and Sunday at home. Huerter has played in 35 games and is averaging 11.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Given the Bulls' injury struggles, Huerter has found himself starting in 10 games, a slight departure from his role coming off the bench. During that stretch, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

So, when it comes to the question is Kevin Huerter playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is maybe.

Bulls injury report

Kevin Huerter – Probable – Right hip tightness

Juilian Phillips – Questionable – Right wrist sprain

Josh Giddey – Out – Left hamstring strain

Zach Collins – Out – Right toe sprain

Nets injury report

Haywood Highsmith – Out – Right knee surgery recovery

Ziaire Williams – Out – Return to competition reconditioning