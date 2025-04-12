The Play-In Tournament awaits Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks, who are focused on making the most of it.

The Mavericks struggled throughout the second half of the regular season due to multiple injuries to key players, including Davis himself. However, they bounced back in the nick of time to clinch a spot in the tournament, keeping their chances of qualifying for the playoffs alive.

Davis reflected on the concept of the Play-In Tournament after the Mavericks' game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, per team reporter Joey Mistretta. Having gone through it for three of the last four seasons, he is treating it like a single-elimination game in the NCAA Tournament of college basketball.

“Just like college, one and done. One game, win or go home. We gotta have that mindset, one game at a time. There is pressure… You have to come in ready to go,” Davis said.

What's next for Anthony Davis, Mavericks

Considering the Play-In Tournament circumstances of Anthony Davis and the Mavericks, their blowout win against the Raptors was crucial.

The Mavericks controlled the momentum for the entirety of the contest. They took a 35-25 after the first quarter and expanded it to 66-38 at halftime. The Raptors were unable to respond as they slightly reduced the deficit in the fourth quarter when the game was already over.

Six players scored in double-digits for the Mavericks. Anthony Davis nearly had a quadruple double as he finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and seven blocks. Max Christie and Brandon Williams scored 17 points each, PJ Washington put up 14 points and eight rebounds, while Daniel Gafford provided 12 points and seven rebounds.

Dallas improved to a 39-42 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Sacramento Kings, who would host their Play-In matchup if they remain with the same record after Sunday.

Following Friday's win over the Raptors, the Mavericks will prepare for their season finale, being on the road. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on April 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.