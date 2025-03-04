DALLAS — Kyrie Irving exited the Dallas Mavericks' game against the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter on Monday after suffering an injury. The Mavs later announced that Irving endured a left knee sprain and would not be returning to the contest. In the third quarter, Jaden Hardy also went down with an apparent injury and headed to the locker room. The Mavericks later announced that Hardy will not return as he suffered a right ankle sprain.

Hardy was a popular breakout candidate heading into the 2024-25 campaign. The 22-year-old guard has enjoyed some impressive moments, but he has yet to truly reach the next level in his career.

Jaden Hardy suffers injury in Kings-Mavericks game

Hardy entered the game on Monday averaging 8.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per outing. Additionally, he had shot 42.7 percent from the field and 38.1 percent on his three-point attempts.

Hardy has played fairly well at times as mentioned. Still, he has also been inconsistent at times. It is worth noting that he dealt with injury trouble earlier in the season. The Mavericks are hoping that Hardy's ankle injury will not be too serious. They could certainly use his production off the bench ahead of the postseason.

As mentioned, Kyrie Irving also exited the game with an injury. Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford, PJ Washington and Caleb Martin did not play on Monday due to injuries as well. It has been an extremely difficult campaign for the Mavs from an injury standpoint.

Dallas will try to move forward despite Irving and Hardy's injury concerns. Doing so will prove to be a challenge, however. Irving is playing at an All-Star level and Hardy plays an important role off the bench.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on both Jaden Hardy and Kyrie Irving's injury situations as they are made available.