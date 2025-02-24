The Golden State Warriors walked away with a 126-102 win against the Dallas Mavericks, and it was Stephen Curry who probably had the most fun on the floor. He finished the game with 30 points, and in the third quarter, he knocked down a three in front of P.J. Washington's face and hit his “Night Night” celebration down the other side of the court. Klay Thompson used to be on the good side of the celebration, but on this night, all he could do was stare into space, and that's exactly what he did on the bench.

The Warriors have been on a roll as of late since Jimmy Butler joined the team, and they look like a completely different unit now. On the other hand, the Mavericks are trying to stay afloat with the injuries to Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Derek Lively II.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks trying to rally through injuries

The Mavericks have had to go through a lot over the past few weeks with the Luka Doncic trade, but it seems like the players have moved on from that. Now, they're trying to rally as most of their frontcourt is injured and will be out for a few weeks. With that, it means a next-man-up mentality for the team, and the backcourt will have some extra pressure on them.

Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson have had to be those leaders in the backcourt, and they still have been able to get some quality wins despite the injuries. Thompson has shown several times throughout the season that he can still get hot from three at any moment, and the Mavericks are going to need that over the next few weeks if they want to stay afloat.

Through all the injuries that the Mavericks have faced recently, head coach Jason Kidd has found the silver linings in the situation.

“Patience,” Kidd said a few weeks ago via Joey Mistretta. “The group in that locker room, their grit, they're competitive, they want an opportunity to play and they're getting that opportunity right now due to the injuries or the illnesses… It's a great group to be around. But for me, it's just how important rest is so you can make the right decisions.”

The hope is that by the time everybody is back and healthy for the Mavericks, they're still in prime position to grab a good seeding before the playoffs are here.