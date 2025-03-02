After the Dallas Mavericks fell 132-117 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, Mavericks star guard Klay Thompson spoke on the recent retirement of basketball great Diana Taurasi.

Thompson, who finished with 16 points, five assists and two rebounds against Milwaukee, was the latest to provide a heartfelt sentiment to the media about Taurasi.

“I mean six gold medals. I think a three-time champ. Won at UConn I think at least two or three times,” Thompson said. “I've been watching Diana since I was a little kid.”

Taurasi announced her retirement on February 25, after giving her soul to the game for 20-plus seasons. She's also paved the way for many of the young WNBA stars on the rise.

“She’s [Diana Taurasi] one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.” Klay Thompson speaks on the news of Diana Taurasi retiring (via @JoeyMistretta_)



Thompson couldn't have described it any better. Short and to the point about Taurasi. Her legacy is unmatched, and she has put together one of the most decorated sports careers in history.

Diana Taurasi gets high praise from Mavericks star Klay Thompson

Taurasi ends her career with the Phoenix Mercury as the all-time leading scorer in the WNBA history and a six-time gold medalist.

“I just didn’t have it in me,” Taurasi, 42, tells TIME from her home in Phoenix. “That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away.”

Boasting career averages of 18.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, Taurasi was the 2004 Rookie of the Year, an 11-time All-Star and a 2009 league MVP.

“My scoring record, or the six gold medals, someone’s going to come around that has the same hunger, the same addiction to basketball, and put those records in a different way, a different name,” says Taurasi. “That’s what sports is all about. That’s going to be fun to watch. Hopefully not soon.”