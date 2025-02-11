The Dallas Mavericks continue to find themselves in the headlines for reasons their fans don't find exactly amusing. Between the shocking trade that sent former franchise player Luka Doncic to a Western Conference rival in the Los Angeles Lakers to Anthony Davis getting hurt, it has been a tough experience of late for many Mavs supporters.

That's not to mention the fact that they suffered a painful loss at the hands of DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings Monday night at American Airlines Center in Dallas — and also the ejection of a couple of fans from that game.

During a break in the contest, the video board inside the American Airlines Center showed a fan who appeared to say “Fire Nico.”

He was very much likely referring to Dallas manager Nico Harrison, who has been a major target of Mavericks fans' ire for his role in the trade that sent Doncic away. That fan and another Mavericks supporter were later seen being escorted out of their seats by security. That came after the two were seen holding up signs that read “FIRE NICO,” which was again an apparent shot at Harrison.

Mavericks open up about controversial fan ejections

The Mavericks later released a statement explaining the rationale behind the ejections.

“In the first incident, the guest brought in a sign that broke the following rule included in the NBA Code of Conduct: Clothing, garments or signs displaying explicit language, profanity or derogatory characterization towards any person(s),” the Mavericks said (h/t Christian Clark of The Athletic).

“In the second incident, the fan wore a T-shirt that also broke the rule above and was also intoxicated, disruptive and uncooperative, all listed in the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.”

As for the game itself, the 129-128 loss to the Kings did not help brighten the mood of Mavericks fans, especially those who have yet to accept the reality that Doncic is gone in Dallas. The defeat also wasted an otherwise terrific night from Kyrie Irving, who scored 30 points to lead Dallas. Spencer Dinwiddie also had a good game, firing 20 points off the bench while Klay Thompson supplied 19 points.

Dallas dropped to 28-26 after the loss, which snapped the Mavs' two-game win streak. Up next for the Mavericks is the third game of their four-leg homestand against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.