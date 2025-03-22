DALLAS — Spencer Dinwiddie led the Dallas Mavericks to a 123-117 victory against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Mavs guard scored 31 points and recorded seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. Following the game, Dinwiddie shared an honest message on dealing with people who doubt his game.

“When you're younger it's very motivating. When you're older, you're like… ‘what the h*ll?.' So it's a little bit different,” Dinwiddie told reporters. “It's a different feeling because it don't make no sense to you, but you understand, like, that's the business sometimes. Narratives fly and people run with it… My agent sent me something, I'm still a top 15 ISO player even with all the crazy stuff that happened this year… You don't do that by accident.”

Dinwiddie has helped the Mavs remain in postseason contention despite all of the injuries. Dallas is hoping to clinch a postseason spot. It will be a difficult journey since they will likely end up in the NBA Play-In Tournament if they do earn a postseason position, but the Mavericks are not giving up.

Spencer Dinwiddie's 2024-25 season with Mavericks

Dinwiddie has endured an up and down season. He has enjoyed some big games, but the veteran guard has also had some lackluster performances. Either way, the Mavs will need Dinwiddie to play well as the season winds down.

Overall, Dinwiddie is averaging 11 points per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc. He is also recording per game averages of 4.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds per outing. Dinwiddie has appeared in 69 total games in the 2024-25 campaign, earning 22 starts.

The Mavericks' chances of clinching a play-in tournament spot will increase if Dinwiddie can consistently play well moving forward. He will have another opportunity to lead the Mavs to a win on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.