Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (30-34) are battling the Dallas Mavericks (32-33) in the Western Conference standings, but could the superstar forward actually join forces with the team he is currently chasing? When Durant trade rumors first started swirling ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, the Mavs quickly emerged as a possible landing spot. That might not actually be the case, however.

“Dallas has been repeatedly described as a potential Durant suitor, before the deadline and since, but I continue to hear that reports of its interest have been overstated,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein reported on his substack. “The Mavericks, based on my best read, are not currently planning for a three-star construction.

“Securing Irving's future as their backcourt anchor after stunningly surrendering Luka is a priority — Irving holds a $44 million player option for next season — and it is likewise obvious that Dallas would have to gut its depth to make a competitive trade offer for Durant.”

The stars might not align for Kevin Durant and Mavericks

Starting in 2027, the Mavericks will not have control over their own first-rounder for four straight years. Therefore, they likely lack the resources to pull off a Durant blockbuster. Despite recent reports, it is not certain if the all-time great scorer would be interested in going to Dallas. Leaving one murky situation for another might not be an ideal move for a 36-year-old. If Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are healthy, the Mavs' roster is dangerous, but that is a colossal “if.”

Durant already tried to form a super squad with Irving, and it ended on a rather turbulent note when the latter abruptly requested a trade. Both men have matured since their Brooklyn Nets days, though, which admittedly was not that long ago. They also might want to finish what they started, as people sometimes forget just how close they were to vanquishing the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

There is also a world in which the Suns snatch 10th place from the Mavericks, carry themselves respectably in the playoffs and reaffirm their commitment to Kevin Durant. Such a scenario is still hard to envision at the moment, but the fog could clear if Phoenix starts to play closer to its talent level. The team has taxing road matchups against the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Focus will be on finding a way to steal at least one win before returning to the Footprint Center at the end of the week.

Dallas, on the other hand, cannot afford to look into the future, no matter how much it wishes to escape the present. The absurdly shorthanded squad must dig deep if it is going to have any chance of playing postseason basketball this year. Back-to-back games at the San Antonio Spurs awaits.