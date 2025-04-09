As the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic in his return to the city, some are wondering if the team will welcome back the star. While the Mavericks were wrestling with how to do it, there were a lot of ideas that some from Doncic's camp were even shot down.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon details how while Dallas will have a tribute video for Doncic, there were other “lucrative” plans involving the star.

“The franchise plans to play a tribute video for Doncic, sources said, providing fans in the arena a final opportunity to savor all of his accomplishments in a Mavs uniform — and mourn not getting more,” MacMahon said. “Team sources told ESPN that the Mavs had also lined up lucrative sponsorship deals for Wednesday's game, with multiple companies that Doncic endorses, but those deals fell apart after Doncic's camp declined to give its blessing, pointedly noting that he now plays for the Lakers.”

While Wednesday night will be a big game for a ton of fans, the players involved are treating it like any other game as said by Anthony Davis, who was part of the blockbuster deal, according to ClutchPoints' Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta.

“Just another game,” Davis told reporters after practice on Tuesday. “Y'all make it bigger than it needs to be. Another game for me. It will be Luka's first time back, so there might be a lot of emotions for him back in Dallas. But for me, it's another game.”

Anthony Davis says tomorrow will be just another game #MFFL pic.twitter.com/C0m0hsPNaq — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mavericks fans should cheer for Luka Doncic says Jason Kidd

While there could be a mixed or negative reaction to the star's return, though fans have issues with general manager Nico Harrison, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd says the fans should cheer for Doncic.

“Understanding the emotion for his (Doncic) return, I think it's just about the game. He scores, take the ball out and go the other way,” Kidd said. “Fans have a right to cheer. Understanding what he has done for this franchise in a short time and I think that's right. The big thing for us is to stay in the moment, focus on what's in front of us… Just play the game. Understanding there is going to be a lot of emotions and a lot of cheers. Also, the Lakers travel well.

“I'm just saying that the Lakers do travel well. I've been with both sides, I've been with the Lakers… Understanding that they do travel well. But also, the fans should show their appreciation for Luka. There's no doubt. They have that right, they should cheer for him. He's one that has entertained since his rookie year. So I think it's safe to say that they should cheer.”

Jason Kidd says Mavericks fans “should cheer” for Luka Doncic#MFFL pic.twitter.com/So8liex87E — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

At any rate, Dallas is 38-41 which puts them 10th in the West while Los Angeles is 48-31, putting them third in the conference before Doncic's return game on Wednesday night.