Kendrick Perkins has always been known for some outlandish takes. However, this one was filled with love towards current Denver Nuggets point guard, Russell Westbrook.

After Westbrook dropped a triple-double against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, Perkins remembered how great his teammate was. On the Road Trippin Podcast, he detailed where Westbrook ranks for all-time point guards.

“Russell Westbrook is a Top 5 Point Guard of all-time. Shut up, don’t come talking to me about CP3, don’t come talking to me about Derrick Rose. The reason I bring up Russell Westbrook is what he did the other night.

“The triple-double against Golden State reminded me of who this man is. You could put the Big O, you could put Magic Johnson, you could even put up Steph, you could put up John Stockton. Russell Westbrook guess what, #5.

“You can’t name me another point guard that has had a better career resume than Russell Westbrook.”

Perkins has Russell Westbrook over some of the best guards in history. Isiah Thomas, Chris Paul, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, and Gary Payton, just to name a few.

His longevity though is a major advantage. Westbrook has played 17 seasons and is still an effective player. However, in his prime, there was no one like him.

Kendrick Perkins sees Nuggets' Russell Westbrook as great

Greatness comes in all shapes and sizes. For Westbrook, it came in the form of triple-doubles. During his MVP season, he broke the record for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

Not to mention, he singlehandedly carried the Oklahoma City Thunder without Kevin Durant. Furthermore, his career numbers are elite.

Although he has bounced from team to team, he's appeared to find a home in Denver. After all, Westbrook made Nuggets history with that triple-double on Monday.

It's only a microcosm of how Westbrook has been his entire career. He's been one of the most explosive athletes the game has ever seen. Also, he's been an amazing teammate, contrary to public belief. His teammates have had nothing but positive things to say.

The competitive spirit will remain strong as long as he is on the floor. As Perkins said though, if the Nuggets guard keeps playing at this level, he might start catching some records.

Even if he doesn't, his legacy is already being felt by generations of NBA fans and even players. As Perkins alluded to, Westbrook could end up a Top 5 point guard, if things continue to go in his favor.