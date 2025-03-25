The Denver Nuggets are looking to keep in step with the Houston Rockets for the two-seed in the Western Conference — a quest that was aided by their huge win over the Rockets on Sunday night. On Monday night, however, the Nuggets are thrust into action yet again, having to deal with the Chicago Bulls on the second night of a back-to-back — with Russell Westbrook expected to provide a huge boost of energy off the bench yet again, what with Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon out of action.

Westbrook has provided his usual energy off the pine, and in so doing, he climbed the ladder that is the all-time NBA scoring list. The Nuggets guard entered the night trailing Kevin Garnett by just two points, and he easily surpassed Garnett, as he has 12 points at the time of writing. He moved to 20th on the all-time scoring leaderboard, and in the process, he became just the second point guard in league history to join that exclusive club, as pointed out by StatMamba on X (formerly Twitter).

The only other player being considered as a point guard in this exercise is Oscar Robertson, the player Westbrook has been drawing the most comparisons to for his incredible ability to stuff the stat sheet. But one could make a very good argument that the Nuggets guard became the third player to join the top-20 in all-time NBA scoring, as James Harden has also been his team's point guard for a good chunk of his career.

Nonetheless, it truly is an incredible feat for Westbrook to crack the top-20, especially when many believed that he was on the decline and that he was no longer capable of being an impactful NBA player. But the veteran guard and former MVP has been an impactful player for the Nuggets all season long, and he's climbing the ranks in the process.

Can Nuggets' Russell Westbrook still crack the 30,000-point club?

Russell Westbrook only needs to score around 3,900 points to join the 30,000-point club, but that is not guaranteed for the Nuggets guard. He's now 36 years of age, and it's unlikely for him to ever become a full-time starter again, and at his current pace, he'll need around four more seasons to accomplish the feat.

Westbrook has been at war with Father Time over the past few years, but don't ever rule out the possibility that the former MVP has a good few seasons left in him.