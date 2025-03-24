On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Clippers found themselves in a tough matchup against the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. They may have fallen in the end, 103-101, but it wasn't for the lack of trying, as they pushed the team with the best defense in the association to the brink. Despite the loss, Clippers star James Harden should at least have a little something to celebrate after he achieved a milestone courtesy of a 17-point night.

Harden entered the night with 27,399 career points to his name, which was good for 12th on the all-time scoring list. By scoring 17 in the Clippers' loss to the Thunder, Harden surpassed Moses Malone and moved to 11th on the all-time leaderboard. Malone, the three-time MVP who won a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1983, put up 27,403 points in his Hall of Fame career, giving way to the Clippers star who is still climbing up the ladder.

Harden has been very consistent for the Clippers throughout the season; following his 17-point, five-rebound, eight-assist performance, he is now averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. While those numbers aren't quite what they were during his heyday, Harden has been proving to be quite the reliable floor general as the Clippers remain in the fight for an outright playoff berth in the Western Conference.

With the Clippers still knocking on the door of the six-seed in the West, they will need more brilliant performances from Harden (and Kawhi Leonard) as they look to end the regular season on a high note.

Where will Clippers star James Harden finish on the all-time scoring list?

At 35 years of age, James Harden still has a few productive years left in the tank which should allow him to climb higher on the all-time scoring ladder. Harden may have slowed down significantly on the scoring front in recent years, but he should still reach the 30,000-point club at the bare minimum, provided, of course, that he remains healthy in the coming years. If everything goes according to plan, he should become the ninth member of that exclusive scoring club come the early goings of the 2026-27 season.

It will take Harden until next season, however, for him to move into the top-10 on the all-time scoring list. At present, he is 813 points behind Carmelo Anthony on the leaderboard, and with 11 games remaining in the 2024-25 season for the Clippers, Harden will have to average 73.9 points during that span to accomplish the feat this season, which, suffice to say, is an impossibility.