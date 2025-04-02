The Detroit Pistons will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Paycom Center. Cade Cunningham is doubtful on the team's injury report due to a left calf contusion.

Here's everything we know about Cunningham's injury and playing status vs. the Thunder

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Cade Cunningham injury status vs. Thunder

Cunningham has missed the Pistons' previous four games due to his calf injury. Detroit listed him as doubtful for Sunday's 123-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves before ruling him out. Another doubtful tag indicates he still has more hurdles to clear before returning.

Cunningham has broken out this season while leading the ascending Pistons. The first-time All-Star has averaged 25.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.2 assists on 46/35/86 shooting splits while appearing in 66 of 75 games. He and Nikola Jokic are the NBA's only players averaging over 25 points, six assists and nine dimes per game this season.

Detroit has managed to win three of its last four games with Cunningham sidelined. The Pistons are jockeying for playoff position with seven games remaining. They are in fifth place, one game ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks in sixth and two games behind the Indiana Pacers in fourth.

However, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser will be sidelined on Wednesday while serving a suspension following Sunday's Minnesota Timberwolves fight.

Meanwhile, the Thunder have won 17 of their last 18 games and have nearly clinched the NBA's top seed. Oklahoma City holds a three-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers with seven left on their schedule.

So, regarding whether Cade Cunningham is playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the Pistons appear to be approaching their top player's injury cautiously with the playoffs approaching. Barring a late upgrade, the star guard will miss his fifth consecutive game.

Pistons injury report

Cade Cunningham: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Contusion

Tobias Harris: Probable – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles; Tendinopathy

Ronald Holland II: Out – League Suspension

Jaden Ivey: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Fibula; Fracture

Marcus Sasser: Out – League Suspension

Isaiah Stewart: Out – League Suspension

Thunder injury report

Ousmane Dieng: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Calf; Strain

Alex Ducas: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Quad; Strain

Ajay Mitchell: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Great Toe; Surgery

Nikola Topic: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Surgery

Aaron Wiggins: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Achilles; Tendinitis